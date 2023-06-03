Short-staffing was the headline of the Chase County Commission meeting Wednesday morning at the Courthouse.
EMS director Scott Harris presented commissioners with a budget request, telling commissioners that this year, his crew’s requests were very specific.
Harris said each year before he brings his budget to the commission, he asks his staff what changes they would like to see. While previous years elicited the response of more money, Harris said this year, his staff was focused on increasing staffing.
“They said, ‘Scott, we don’t think everybody understands what it takes for us to be on call like we are.’ By state statute, we have to provide a scheduled duty roster to provide coverage to the county 24/7/365,” Harris said. “We cannot keep up this pace. I know my guys are tired.”
Harris also reminded commissioners of the need for a new ambulance. The current delivery date for a new ambulance is November 2024.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk updated commissioners on ongoing projects in the county. Kirk reiterated Harris’ point, stating that his crew is tied down on projects and will likely have to outsource some items throughout the county. Right now, the county is completing its own work on various bridge projects to save expenses, leading other necessary projects to fall by the wayside.
“We are trading labor for money in the grand scheme of things and I think we are starting to get behind on other work that we are doing. But I don’t think we can stop doing things because if we get three bridges for the price of one, I think we have to do it,” Kirk said. “... I’ve got a few guys that are willing to work some overtime, so we have been dragging after hours, mowing on Saturdays and will continue to do that, because I don’t see any way around that.”
The commission voted to approve a bid for a new chiller for $72,826 from Modern Air out of Emporia. The chiller will take around 12 weeks to replace.
In further business the commission also approved $5,287 from the county equipment fund for an upgraded light tower and equipment for a fire rescue truck.
F Received an appropriate request from the Conservation District for $17,000, the same as last year.
F Received a report from Julie Yarmer with Freedom Claims.
F Held two executive sessions.
The Chase County Commission will meet again June 12 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
