Two Chase County High School football players were tapped for the 38th annual Kansas 8-man All-Star games in Beloit on Saturday, June 10.
Cal Kohlmeier was selected for the Division I East Squad. His parents are Ryan and Tyler Kohlmeier and his high school football coach is Brody VanDegrift. His future plans are to attend Pitt State to study Mechanical Engineering.
Football statistics, accomplishments and honors include 2021 All Grasslands Defensive End, 2022 All-District Defense and Offense, and 2022 All-State Defense. Offensive Stats: 75 carries, 998 yards rushing, 15 TDs, 14 catches for 264 yards, five TDs. Defensive Stats: 144 tackles, 20 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one TD (Cal only played Varsity at Chase County for the 2021 & 2022 seasons due to KSSHA transfer rules). Chase County was the 2022 regional champion and sectional runner-up.
Honors and accomplishments in other sports include 2019/20 5a State Swim qualifier, 2021 2A State Track 5th place, 2021/22 321a state wrestling qualifier, 2022 2A state track 3rd place and 2022 All-league Baseball.
He enjoys reading, working out, being outdoors and watching movies. Activities and honors in school include Kansas Association for Youth, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Group Leader, baseball, football, track, wrestling, Academic Honor Student and Principal’s Honor Roll.
Mitch Budke, Chase County, is a 2023 graduate of Chase County High School and plans to play football at ESU. His parents are Tiffany and Derrick Budke and his high school coach was Brody VanDegrift.
Football accomplishments, statistics and honors include two-time All-State AB, two-time All Stare Linebacker, 111 Rushing TDs, 33 passing CDs, five Defensive TD’s (149 total), 5492 rushing yards, 2224 passing yards, 486 career tackles. Chase County was a finalist in 2020, 2022, 2nd Round in 2021 and a first-round exit in 2019.
Honors and accomplishments in other sports include KWCA All-Academic Team, three-time state wrestling qualifier, two-time state track medalist — third in the 4x100 in 2022, All-League HM outfielder. Activities and honors outside of school include 4-H and 12U State Baseball Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
He enjoys playing D&D, reading, video games and Scholars Bowl. Activities and honors in school include All-State Wrestler 160lbs. two times, track and field state qualifier three times and two-time state track medalist.
The Division II game will be held at 10 a.m. at Trojan Field on North Hersey Avenue, with the Division I game following at 1:30 p.m. Pre-game will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the introduction of the players.
The Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Pep Rally and refreshments for the players, coaches and fans on Friday, June 9, starting at 4 p.m. at Chautauqua Park in Beloit.
Brody VanDegrift is the Head coach of Chase County high school. VanDegrift took over as head coach in 2015 while Chase County was playing 11-man until 2017 when Chase County made the transition to 8-man.
Since then, Chase County has been to the playoffs for five consecutive years, the regional championship in 2020,2021, and 2022 and was the sectional runner-up to the eventual state champion Little River in 2020 and again in 2022. Since VanDegrift has taken over, there has only been one year without a rusher over 1000 yards. VanDegrift served as an assistant coach for two years at Chase County before taking over.
Prior to his years at Chase County, VanDegrift was an assistant coach to Doug Oberle in Victoria, Kansas for five years. VanDegrift played his college ball and graduated from FHSU. VanDegrift has been married to his beautiful wife Heather for 15 years and has two children Kason, 10, and Kamdyn, 3.
