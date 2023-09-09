Join the Flint Hills Extension District on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for a sheep and goat program.
Topics to be discussed include forage and nutrition, parasite control, and kidding and lambing tips. Whether you have two animals or sixty, there will be something for everyone to learn. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to come with questions! The program will be held at the Community Building in Cottonwood Falls located at Swope Park, 1715 210 RD.
The program registration will start at 5 p.m. with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m. Please attend even if you will be running late. We are planning for a two-hour evening of learning and conversation. MFA Feeds will be providing light refreshments for the evening and a door prize. To RSVP, please contact Chelsea Bartels at the Cottonwood Falls Office at 620-273-6491, but it is not required to attend. Hope to see you there!
Kansas State University is committed to making its services, activities and programs accessible to all participants. If you have special requirements due to a physical, vision, or hearing disability, contact Chelsea Bartels at the Flint Hills Extension District, (620) 273-6491. Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service K-State Research and Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
