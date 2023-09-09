K-State Research and Extension

Join the Flint Hills Extension District on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for a sheep and goat program.

Topics to be discussed include forage and nutrition, parasite control, and kidding and lambing tips. Whether you have two animals or sixty, there will be something for everyone to learn. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to come with questions! The program will be held at the Community Building in Cottonwood Falls located at Swope Park, 1715 210 RD.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.