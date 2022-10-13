A Chase County youth earned an award for photography.
Lilly Hinkson of Cottonwood Falls took first place in the youth category of the 11th annual Ranchland Trust of Kansas Photography Contest.
The photo, taken at the Hinkson family ranch, shows one cow looking at the camera while the rest are looking toward the ground.
According to a written release, photographers of all ages submitted photos that showcase the mission of RTK, “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.”
The grand prize winner was Bruce L. Hogle of Leawood. His photo was taken in Logan County at Little Jerusalem Badlands. The image is a great representation of the unique and diverse Kansas landscapes.
“This was one of those times when there was more color in the southern sky than in the west after sunset, which made for the nice sidelight on the rock formations,” Hogle said.
Conservation is important to Hogle and he supports the RTK mission by donating prints for auction fundraisers.
“In my view, mankind has been slowly destroying our home, Earth, for years. Conservation organizations are doing their best to preserve and protect our natural resources in an effort to push back against this onslaught,” he said.
Rachael Sebastian of Tribune won the Fan Favorite category for the second year in a row by receiving the most votes on RTK’s Facebook page.
“Ranching has been an integral part of Kansas’ history and is something I’m proud to showcase in my photography— the ancient art of cowboying and raising cattle here.” Sebastian said.
Winning images were selected by a panel of RTK and Kansas Livestock Association representatives, along with special guest judge and professional photographer Jim Richardson. Richardson is a Kansas native and has traveled the world as a National Geographic photographer for 35 years. He also speaks nationally and internationally.
Other winners include Landscape – Greg Kramos, Manhattan; Livestock – Danielle Johnston, Osborne; People – Kaycee Gross, Brownell; Sunrise/sunset – Scott Bean, Manhattan; Wildlife – Haven Johnson, Assaria; KLA Member – Elizabeth Teter, Eureka; and Honorable Mention – Justine Henderson, Minneapolis.
L’image is the exclusive sponsor of contest. The locally owned photo printing and picture framing store in Wichita has been in business for more than 25 years, specializing in their ready-to-hang plaque mount. Prizes are awarded to the top 10 winning photographers. All winning entries can be viewed on RTK’s Facebook page or website, located at www.ranchlandtrustofkansas.org.
RTK is an agricultural land trust affiliate of the Kansas Livestock Association, with a mission to preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.
