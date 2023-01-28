It was all about the value tourism adds to the local economy at Saturday’s Chase County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Chamber Executive Director Toni Schneider hosted an engaged group of civic-minded citizens and special guest speaker Bridgette Jobe, Director of Kansas Tourism, for the luncheon event.
“I love getting out all across Kansas and being able to talk about why tourism matters in our state,” Jobe said. “We are recovering well; some states really struggled during the pandemic. But Covid presented us with some opportunities as well. We are back to 2019 levels of travel in Kansas now.”
The group convened for the first annual meeting since 2020. Both the 2021 and 2022 events were canceled due to the pandemic.
As she introduced the recipient of the 2022 Chase County Chamber Business of the Year Award, Schneider said, “She’s been an incredible mentor to me in the tourism industry. It was kind of a no-brainer. We’re very fortunate to have Suzan and the Grand Central Hotel in Chase County.”
Grand Central Hotel & Grill owner Suzan Barnes was honored as Business of the Year — and she is serving as the new Chamber President for 2023 as well as continuing in the role of Chamber Treasurer.
As she accepted the award for Chase County Business of the Year, Barnes said, “Toni and I went to a meeting yesterday. There was a survey, and the first question asked what is good about living in the Flint Hills. I couldn’t answer the question, because it’s not a concrete thing. It’s a feeling — a truly wonderful feeling — to live in the Flint Hills, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
“We are all friends in the tourism industry,” Schneider noted as she introduced Jobe, the guest speaker for the event.
Barnes added, “I want everyone in this room to know how important this woman is to the state of Kansas. She’s vital.”
“I’m so glad I could be here for Suzan being honored as Business of the Year,” Jobe began. She emphasized the valuable role of tourism in the state’s economy. “Tourism is the welcome committee for capital investment. Every new resident, every new business owner is a visitor first.”
Jobe explained the state tourism mission, to inspire travel to and throughout Kansas to maximize the positive impacts that tourism has on our state and local communities. The vision is to create a better quality of life for all Kansans through a strong travel industry and economic prosperity, insuring all travelers are welcomed and are provided the resources they need to create awe-inspiring experiences.
One of the notable research findings from the state that Jobe shared, “has been that out-of-state folks don’t see a difference between Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa. We need to work hard to differentiate ourselves.”
Jobe also told the group that, “Chase County tourism actually grew every year from 2017 through 2021–that’s terrific! And it’s unusual. Not every region had growth like you did. The pandemic reminded us that we need the traveling public. It reminded us that we need to be nimble.”
Jobe made it very clear that, “The greatest change in the past 25 years were the past two pandemic years. Leisure travel is recovering, youth sports are exploding, and meetings and conventions are slowly coming back to pre-pandemic levels.”
Jobe closed her presentation with a Kansas Day teaser, noting that Kansas Tourism will be dropping a new 2023 video on Sunday, Jan. 29, for Kansas Day.
“We can’t wait for you to see it!” she exclaimed. “Follow us on Facebook, because at about 7 a.m. on Sunday we’ll drop the new video!”
Learn more about the Chase County Chamber of Commerce and the upcoming Chase County Courthouse Sesquicentennial Celebration on Oct. 7 at chasecountychamber.org or heartoftheflinthills.com, find them on Facebook, call them at 620-273-8469, or stop by 318 Broadway St. in Cottonwood Falls.
