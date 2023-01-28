It was all about the value tourism adds to the local economy at Saturday’s Chase County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. Chamber Executive Director Toni Schneider hosted an engaged group of civic-minded citizens and special guest speaker Bridgette Jobe, Director of Kansas Tourism, for the luncheon event.

“I love getting out all across Kansas and being able to talk about why tourism matters in our state,” Jobe said. “We are recovering well; some states really struggled during the pandemic. But Covid presented us with some opportunities as well. We are back to 2019 levels of travel in Kansas now.”

