Community members gathered at Swope Park Thursday afternoon to honor and celebrate local veterans.
Maj. General Lee Tafanelli (Ret.), who served as the guest speaker, urged those present to take a moment and reflect on the meaning of Veterans Day. Part of that reflection, he said, is recognizing and remembering the many veterans that have made sacrifices for their country.
“We recognize that all veterans have given something for their country, and some have given all,” he said. “On this day in history, Nov. 11, 1921, the remains of an unknown soldier were solemnly delivered to the Arlington National Cemetery, which overlooks our nation’s capital.”
The soldier, Tafanelli said, had died in the trenches of western Europe. And, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, that soldier was laid to rest in his home soil. That soldier’s sacrifice serves as a reminder, he said, that freedom “has never been cheap.”
“Regardless of their service in the era in which they have served, the price of freedom that we enjoy today,” he said. “Our veterans have paid with their courage and honor. They have defended America in the best and worst of times and perform their difficult duty tirelessly with little recognition or fanfare.”
Tafanelli himself is no stranger to that duty.
He served in the Kansas Army National Guard for more than 30 and was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom as a battalion commander. Tafanelli also has been directly involved in the guard’s emergency response to natural disasters.
After several years in the state legislature, Tafanelli was appointed the Kansas Adjutant General. Today he is the Kansas Adjutant General, director of Kansas Homeland Security and director of emergency management.
Tafanelli said it was important to salute veterans and recognize their devotion to duty. That, he said makes them “a source of inspiration for all in the nation.”
There are currently U.S. military servicemen and women serving in 150 countries around the world.
“The legacy of our veterans continues to inspire,” Tafanelli said.
The Chase County High School Band performed patriotic music during the event and Chase County second graders lead the pledge of allegiance. The Chase County Junior/Senior High School KAYS Club handed out gifts to veterans at the conclusion of the event.
