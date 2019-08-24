Special to The Gazette
The Council Grove Community Arts Council and BG’s Bar and Grill are sponsoring entertainment this year for “Evening on the Riverwalk.”
From 7 - 9 p.m. Saturday at the Neosho Riverwalk in Council Grove, Monte and Michael Selby will perform “Legacy Songs of Morris County” that was recorded last year to recognize area residents, buildings and events from the past.
Enjoy the music, stories and reminisce to celebrate the culture of Morris County. The Riverwalk is another unique accomplishment of a vision that has come to fruition.
Recordings of the songs and stories to share with family and friends will be available from the Arts Council and BG’s Bar and Grill.
Everyone is encouraged to visit for an evening of relaxation by the rushing waters of the Neosho River and listen to the music while socializing with others to celebrate the beauty of Morris County. Local organizations and businesses will be sampling snacks, wine, beer and non-alcohol beverages.
Thank you to everyone who participates in making this another signature event in Council Grove.
