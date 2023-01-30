At least it happened after the football game ended.
Much of Chase County was without electric power for close to two hours Sunday night. About 730 customers lost service shortly before 10 p.m.
“We had a line go down,” Evergy spokesperson Gina Penzig explained Monday. “It was a pretty big outage for that area.”
The fallen power line may have prompted a flood of phone calls to authorities.
”Do not call the sheriff's office or 911 unless it's an emergency,” the Chase County Sheriff's Office advised on Facebook. It recommended calling Evergy instead.
Penzig said service was restored completely by 11:45 p.m.
