A recent Chase County graduate was one of five future healthcare workers awarded a total of $10,000 Monday, as part of the Newman Regional Health Volunteers’ Healthcare Scholarship program.
Chayla Owen, 2023 CCHS graduate and incoming freshman at Wichita State University, was awarded the scholarship as she is set to begin her degree in exercise science and psychology on the pre-physical therapy track.
Owen said she has always been interested in healthcare but was never sure what route she wanted to take. In the past, she has worked at East Emporia Veterinary Clinic, Rocking KM Veterinary Clinic and at the hospital’s physical therapy department.
“I did some job shadowing and found that physical therapy was something I would want to pursue and I knew it would make a huge difference [in] several people’s lives,” she said. “I’m hoping that I can eventually make living, moving, and the general recovery process more enjoyable and comfortable for people going through physical therapy.”
For Owen — who graduated at the top of her class — the scholarship also means she can focus more on her education, instead of finances.
“It felt really good to be selected for this scholarship, it helped me realize that I can be recognized for the work that I’ve put into both school and the application process and [I] also just really appreciate that the volunteers and scholarship committee chose me as one of the recipients,” Owen said.
The annual Newman Regional Health Volunteers’ Healthcare Scholarship — sponsored by the Newman Regional Health Volunteers — awards five area students pursuing degrees in healthcare. Each student will receive $1,000 each semester for the academic year, totaling a one-time $2,000 scholarship. The scholarship is available to current NRH employees and students who graduated high school in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Morris, Osage or Coffey counties. Applicants can be awarded the scholarship at any stage of their education, from a college freshman to a doctorate degree.
This year, the NRH Volunteers received 19 applications — which they had to narrow down to five recipients. Linda Polson, board secretary, said it was a tough decision.
“The thing that I looked at most was their reference letters and their personal essays because they’re all qualified as far as their GPA, which is great,” Polson said. “It was really a tough, tough decision.”
Board president Lynn Lang said it was the group’s leadership that stood out to her.
“You can tell who is very dedicated,” Lang said. “Their aspirations for the future, how they want to affect the medical world and help people really came through.”
Every year, the scholarship is funded through fundraisers and profits from the NRH Volunteer’s many initiatives.
“All of our fundraising throughout the year goes to the fundraiser,” Lang said. “We do things throughout the hospital. PACO and Collective Goods and the proceeds from our snack bar and the proceeds from our gift shoppe all contribute to the scholarship fund.”
This year, the organization is also a part of Emporia Match Day, meaning that all donations made on Nov. 13 will be matched on a prorated basis.
“I think it speaks a lot for our community that wants to support,” Lang added. “We have a six-county area that we accept applications from and I also think we are a little bit different because we accept applications from anyone that is pursuing something in the medical field. It’s not just nursing, it’s a variety. I think that’s what makes our job fun and exciting to see all the different people with different avenues that they are pursuing in the medical field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.