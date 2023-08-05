IMG_4239.jpg

Chayla Owen

 Courtesy photo

A recent Chase County graduate was one of five future healthcare workers awarded a total of $10,000 Monday, as part of the Newman Regional Health Volunteers’ Healthcare Scholarship program.

Chayla Owen, 2023 CCHS graduate and incoming freshman at Wichita State University, was awarded the scholarship as she is set to begin her degree in exercise science and psychology on the pre-physical therapy track.

