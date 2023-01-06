Chase County High School head football coach Brody VanDegrift recounted a story from a few years back about current Bulldog student-athlete Mitch Budke. VanDegrift’s 10-year-old son was having difficulty putting his shoes on at wrestling practice one day, and Budke noticed the younger VanDegrift’s plight. Almost unconsciously, Budke sat down and helped him with his shoes. Another kid was also struggling with his shoes, so Budke again provided assistance and then moved on to the next kid.
Character is measured in actions.
The Chase County community gathered on the morning of New Year’s Eve for the Biscuits and Gravy fundraiser to support Budke, who was recently injured in a fireworks accident.
The proceeds from the benefit will help offset associated medical costs. The turnout was impressive, according to VanDegrift.
“We had 500 biscuits, 30 pounds of sausage,” he said. “And we didn’t bring home any extra. Everybody said it was one of the largest fundraisers that they’ve ever seen happen at St. Anthony’s Hall, which is something to say because they do them all the time.”
Four hundred tickets were sold between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
“The overwhelming support was absolutely phenomenal,” VanDegrift said. “We were lucky enough that Mitch and the Budke family showed up. It was really good to see them and get to spend a little fellowship time with them.”
Bulldog football was representing well. They set up and served to nearly 500 people. VanDegrift and his wife Heather, his in-laws Joe and Terri Davis, along with Marvin and Vicki Adcock, performed all of the cooking duties.
“It was a great group effort, you know, to have everybody come out and do that,” VanDegrift said.
The longtime Chase County coach said Budke is progressing well. Physically and in spirit. He said Budke is already talking about participating in this summer’s 8-man All-Star Game and playing football on Saturdays next fall.
“He’s not letting this get to him one bit,” VanDegrift said. “He’s recovering at a phenomenal rate. He’s had eye appointments, ear appointments, hand appointments, one after another. And the kid has the best attitude. You wouldn’t know anything happened to him.”
Budke’s spirit has remained intact through the ordeal, his character passing the test.
“Mitch is phenomenal,” VanDegrift said. “Mitch is one of the greatest kids I’ve ever been around in my life. He even told me, and his dad, at one point that he was really happy that this happened to him and not his brothers. He’s just a kid that said, ‘Yeah, this happened, but it doesn’t define who I am. And it’s not going to change my goals.’”
VanDegrift said the support didn’t end with Biscuits and Gravy. There are plans for another benefit before the end of the school year.
“We’ll do everything we possibly can to help them,” he said. “There’ll be another fundraiser we’ll put out there coming in the spring, and the fundraiser’s name will be called, “Mitch Fest.”
