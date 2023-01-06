Chase County High School head football coach Brody VanDegrift recounted a story from a few years back about current Bulldog student-athlete Mitch Budke. VanDegrift’s 10-year-old son was having difficulty putting his shoes on at wrestling practice one day, and Budke noticed the younger VanDegrift’s plight. Almost unconsciously, Budke sat down and helped him with his shoes. Another kid was also struggling with his shoes, so Budke again provided assistance and then moved on to the next kid.

Character is measured in actions.

