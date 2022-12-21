The population of Emporia dropped by almost 500 last year, continuing a slow decline, a new state report shows.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment unveiled its “Annual Summary of Vital Statistics” for 2021 Wednesday. It's filled with factoids about life, death, marriage and health conditions throughout the state.
The summary says Emporia had 24,009 people last year, based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The number has dropped each year since 2018, with a 2.9% decline over the last five years.
The decline occurred throughout Lyon County. It lost 1,047 residents last year. The county's population now is 31,998, or a five-year loss of 4.2%.
A few of those people may have moved to Chase County. It showed a gain of 12 people last year, the summary said, to 2,598 residents. Yet Chase County also has a five-year population decline of 3.2%.
Greenwood County had a small gain last year, with 5,939 residents. That was up 71 people from 2020, even though the county has a 3% five-year loss in residents.
Emporia ended a two-year decline by having more live births last year. The KDHE counted 284 of them, an increase of 26 from the year before.
The number of deaths in the city declined from 263 to 243 last year.
Nearly 23% of Lyon County's population identifies as Hispanic, according to the report. About 2.3% are Asian or Pacific Islander, while two percent identify as Black.
The minority percentages are smaller in surrounding counties. About six percent of Chase County's residents are Hispanic, with less than two percent Black or Asian-Pacific Islander.
Greenwood County's population is about four-percent Hispanic, with more people identifying as “Native American” there than Black and Asian combined.
The report also shows Chase Counties can expect to live slightly longer than people in Lyon County. The average life expectancy is 76.6 years in Chase, 75.9 years in Lyon and 72.3 in Greenwood.
