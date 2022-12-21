Kansas

Kansas has a total rural population of 937,296, or 32.2% of all residents.

The population of Emporia dropped by almost 500 last year, continuing a slow decline, a new state report shows.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment unveiled its “Annual Summary of Vital Statistics” for 2021 Wednesday. It's filled with factoids about life, death, marriage and health conditions throughout the state.

