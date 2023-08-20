The Strong City Splash Pad is one step closer to providing local children with fun and welcome relief from the summer heat.
Steering committee member Marvin Adcock said the years-long project could come to an end as soon as Labor Day weekend, with the final touches set to begin next week.
“I talked to Rick Funk last week. He’s the guy with Splash Pads USA out of Utah and I asked him if we’re still on schedule,” Adcock said. “They’re supposed to show up here next week sometime, between the 22-25 and we are still on schedule.”
As Splash Pads USA works to paint the non-skid onto the concrete and install pumping equipment for the water features, volunteers will be helping to install the shaded benches and fence around the perimeter of the pad.
While the splash pad may have to open without the Mega Dump water bucket, Adcock said another feature can be put in its place, before the Mega Dump can be added next spring.
“It’s just because of a supply issue that they’ve run into all year long,” he explained. “Basically, they just have trouble getting the paint for everything and they’re still waiting on that piece of equipment.”
The Strong City splash pad committee is also accepting donations as it works to get the public play area across the finish line. Adcock said, currently, the committee is a few thousand dollars short of its goal.
“Even if I don’t have it all raised by the time it’s totally done, we’ll just keep raising money even afterward until we have it all covered,” he said. “If somebody wants to help out all they have to do is take it to the city office or mail it to the city office and just notate it for the splash pad on there. And it is a tax-deductible contribution.”
As always, Adcock said he is grateful for all the support the project has seen.
“We greatly appreciate all the support we have,” he said.
