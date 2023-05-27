That Pop-Up Restaurant is once again returning to Chase County for another summer of free meals for area children.
From 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays June 7 - July 27, Chase County residents ages 1 - 18 can eat free at the Strong City Depot and Railroad Park in Strong City. Adults can get a meal for just $5.
This is the fifth summer That Pop-Up Restaurant has fed the Chase County community. It began in 2019 as a project of the Social Innovation Laboratory based out of Emporia, offering a new spin on the traditional summer food program model.
“While there are specific criteria that a summer feeding program must meet, that doesn’t mean the food has to be bland and boring,” SIL says on its web site. “We plan to shake things up by providing quality food options that not only taste great but are presented in an environment free of the social stigma that are often associated with typical summer feeding programs.”
The restaurant serves made-to-order stop similar to a burrito bar, as an evening option rather than breakfast and lunch. SIL founder and director Matthew Shepherd hoped it would help erase the stigma for some families who benefit from the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.