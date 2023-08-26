Watch D.O.G.S. is coming back to Chase County Elementary School.
The CCES Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) will be hosting its annual kick off pizza party for the 2023-24 school year at the elementary school from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Watch D.O.G.S. enlists the help of local fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, cousins, friends and other male parent figures to be positive male role models for CCES students, and all are welcome to join in the meeting.
“As much as 85% of young men and women in prison right now grew up in homes without a father,” CCES principal Brock Peña said at last year’s pizza party. “85% of children with behavior disorders right now are growing up in homes without a father. Children in homes without their fathers are twice as likely to drop out of school. Teen girls are four times more likely to become pregnant before the age of 20. Children growing up without their father’s influence are at a greater risk of anxiety, depression, suicide and other criminal behavior like drugs [and] alcohol abuse.”
The Watch D.O.G.S. will rotate through classrooms in the school, helping students with reading, homework and activities, all while showing kids what a positive male role model looks like. The men can help out for a couple of hours or a couple of days a week; whatever they can spare.
Invitations were sent home with students this week and can be returned to teachers or the office.
For more information, reach out to Watch D.O.G.S. on Facebook.
