FullSizeRender.jpeg

Chase County Elementary School principal Brock Peña addresses the men at the Watch D.O.G.S. pizza night in 2022. 

 File photo

Watch D.O.G.S. is coming back to Chase County Elementary School.

The CCES Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) will be hosting its annual kick off pizza party for the 2023-24 school year at the elementary school from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

