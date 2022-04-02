Chase County Leader-News
The Chase County Old School Development District will follow its successful Pumpkin Run with a Bunny Run on April 9.
The run includes both a 1K stroll and a 5K around town.
“We are catering to competitive runners with a flat course through Cottonwood Falls that was praised last year,” said CCOSDD board member Lee Anne Coester. “We are also catering to walkers who just want to have a nice stroll around the block (1K) or around town (5K).”
A free Easter Egg Hunt for all youth 1K participants will follow after the race.
Runners and walkers have 5 choices for registration:
1K Adult (16 & up) — $15
1K Youth (up to 15) — $10
5K Adult (16 & up) — $30
1K Youth (up to 15) — $20
Virtual 5K — $25.
Coester said first and second prizes will be awarded in each category with medals and concession stand gift certificates for winners.
The 1K races begin at 9 a.m. and 5K races begin at 9:15 a.m. with prizes awarded at 10:30 a.m. Registration ends at 8:45 a.m. on April 9.
The concession stand will feature homemade cinnamon twists and breakfast biscuits along with cocoa, coffee, sodas and water. Limited edition tshirts will also be for sale.
All proceeds will go toward renovation of the Old School Community Center. You can register online at http://www.runsignup.com/Race/KS/CottonwoodFalls/oldschoolbunnyrun or going to our website http://www.oldschooldevelopment.com and clicking on Events.
Call Coester at 620-340-9634 with questions.
