The Flint Hills Folklife Festival has been bringing history and fun to Cottonwood Falls for 25 years. Now, the festival is coming to an end — and going out with its biggest year yet.
The festival, set for June 9-11 on the lawn of the historic Chase County Courthouse, 300 Pearl St., Cottonwood Falls, was the brainchild of Cottonwood Falls residents Charlie and Carol Klamm, before it was passed down to their friend, Sue Smith, who has run the festival since.
“Charlie Klamm and his wife were merchants on main street when I came home in 1999,” Smith said. “ I ran the Emma Chase Cafe and they ran the weaving shop down the street. We were always getting together outside in the evening, eating ice cream and plotting great things. Charlie and Carol did reenactment things in Missouri and were lamenting one evening that the [reenactment] they just came home from, this was their last year, and he was going to miss it because he liked those people.”
“He said ‘For two bits, I would just invite all of those people here and we would have a festival on the courthouse lawn,’” Smith added. “That was basically it. I said, ‘I own the Emma Chase Cafe, I’ll tell you what, I’ll feed them while they’re here.’ … So that’s how we started. With a wing and a prayer, it worked out beautifully.”
Twenty-five years later, the festival has grown, adding more people from all walks of life, with trades and skills reminiscent of the 1870s Kansas prairie settlers.
The free 19th-century festival brings together reenactment enthusiasts to celebrate the 1870s through period-appropriate clothing, music, fresh kettle corn, homemade root beer and demonstrations of historic presenters on Kansas survival skills, including weaving, spinning, rug hooking, fine handwork, soap-making, baby goats, doll making, pottery, basket weaving, rope making, quilting, blacksmithing and more. Historical presenters may also have products for sale.
This year, the Council Grove Regulators will also attend, performing a simulated gunfight near the 300 block of Broadway St. at midday.
Smith said the festival is a great way to bring back memories, fun and education of a time past. For her, the level of involvement in the festival comes as no surprise.
“There are always history buffs,” Smith said. “I think the only thing that is different over the past 25 years is that people get together, have encampments together and do these things together. It is so much fun to show the children because they have never seen it before and it’s so nostalgic for the older people.”
Smith said some of her favorite times in the past 25 years were the music, including the Friday night jam session and Sunday morning gospel jam session. The sessions grew out of the Friday Night Jam Session in front of the Emma Chase Cafe and Prairie Pastimes, businesses that Smith owned and operated.
“You don’t know who is going to be sitting down picking on a hay bale, under a tree, at any time,” she added.
The festival also serves as a way to bring more individuals to Chase County, to see all the small-town life has to offer.
“I think the best chance that small, Kansas towns have is tourism,” Smith said. “... We have something no one else has. We have the Chase County Courthouse. It’s not hard to get people to town but it takes an awful lot of energy. Fortunately, I was blessed with an awful lot of energy.”
While Smith is officially retiring from the festival after this year, she said anyone is welcome to take over the mantle.
“If anyone wants to take over the festival, I would be tickled to death to help as much as I could, but the heavy lifting is done,” Smith said.
For more information or questions, visit the Flint Hills Folklife Festival Facebook page or contact Sue Smith at (620) 273-6020 or prairie-maid@sbcglobal.net.
Schedule of Events Friday Evening Jam Session - 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and mosquito repellent. Saturday’s Festival — 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday’s Festival — 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday morning Gospel Music Jam Session begins at 9 a.m. There is no charge for admission to any of the Festival events. Pets are not permitted on the Courthouse lawn during the Festival weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.