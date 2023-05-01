A new business is coming to Broadway St. in Cottonwood Falls.
Chelsea Harshman, a Cedar Point resident and owner of Harshman Creek online boutique, is expanding her business, opening up a brick and mortar location at 306 Broadway St.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A new business is coming to Broadway St. in Cottonwood Falls.
Chelsea Harshman, a Cedar Point resident and owner of Harshman Creek online boutique, is expanding her business, opening up a brick and mortar location at 306 Broadway St.
Harshman started her online furniture boutique years ago, after flipping pieces at home.
“My husband had an old dresser and other stuff I just couldn’t stand the way they looked and so, I started there and then I just kept redoing furniture and then people were really liking what I did, and it just took off,” Harshman said.
After her initial success, she began acquiring furniture through yard sales and antiquing, refurbishing and selling the furniture on the side.
“Furniture has overtaken my time,” she said with a laugh. “I do other people’s stuff that they’ve given me that they want to be redone, but the stuff of my own too that I buy to refurbish and resell.”
In October, Harshman decided it was time to expand her space to somewhere that could serve as her workshop as she continues to breathe new life into furniture. So, she purchased the former Chase County Leader-News office.
While Harshman said while the store will mostly be furniture, Harshman Creek will also be a destination for antiquing and other Kansas-based vendors — like the Classy Coope — with home decor, gifts, jewelry, clothes and more.
Since October, Harshman said repairs to the building have been extensive.
“We completely gutted it because it was really bad and when we bought it we knew it needed a new roof, it was leaking inside the building. … I had some veneer brick put on the wall and they just finished [Sunday] and they’re putting my flooring in [Monday],” she added. “After that it’s just the technical stuff. We have to finish some electrical, the heating and air, and then just some of the finishing touches.”
With an anticipated opening date on the weekend of the Flint Hills Rodeo, Harshman said she hopes she can fill a niche in Chase County that many consumers would usually have to drive to Wichita or Emporia to find.
“We have antique stores, but I think there’s a difference between antique furniture and refurbished furniture and there’s a need for both,” Harshman said. “And that’s why my business has done so well with my furniture because that’s what people want. They have an antique piece that they’ve kept forever and they decide, ‘This just doesn’t fit my house anymore. Can you make it match?’”
Harshman also hopes to one day use the space to host pop-up craft events, where groups can enjoy an evening of creating with friends and family.
Visit Harshman Creek online at https://harshman-creek.myshopify.com or on Facebook.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.