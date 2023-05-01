Screen Shot 2023-04-27 at 2.35.55 PM.png

Harshman Creek, located at 306 Broadway St., is set to open in early June, just in time for the Flint Hills Rodeo.

 Courtesy Chelsea Harshman

A new business is coming to Broadway St. in Cottonwood Falls.

Chelsea Harshman, a Cedar Point resident and owner of Harshman Creek online boutique, is expanding her business, opening up a brick and mortar location at 306 Broadway St.

