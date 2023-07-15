Fair week is quickly approaching in Chase County.
Pre-fair will kick off Thursday, with activities planned throughout the week — from livestock shows and arts and crafts displays to carnivals and live music. Flint Hills Extension District Agriculture & Natural Resources/4-H Agent Chelsea Bartels said the fair has something for everyone.
For those who just want to observe the excitement, the fair provides shows, displays and family fun aplenty.
“For just viewers and spectators for the Chase County Fair, they can come to any of our shows and watch them,” Bartels added. [On Monday], the public can purchase the 4-Hers’ foods that have been judged and then just come through and walk into the buildings during the day and look at all the exhibits. By Monday afternoon a handful of the exhibits will be there. By Tuesday, all exhibits will be in place and so, usually, we encourage people to come down and walk through and look prior to the carnival. Wednesday, everything will be in place, so Wednesday is also a good day just to come and enjoy and look around.”
Those interested in entering a project or animal in the fair’s open class division can do so at the fair office starting Sunday, July 23.
“The fair office will be open because our horse show is that evening and so people from the public can submit open class entries at the fair office onsite on the fairgrounds,” Bartels said. “They can do that starting Sunday and they just have to submit their entries prior to the project being judged.”
A full list of open-class projects can be found in the fair book but Bartels said popular projects include horses, clothing, visual arts, horticulture, flowers, food and food preservation and photography.
“If they have any questions to fill their forms out or to get a form or a book they can come to the extension office and do that,” she added.
Bartels said open class can be a good way to help kids try out 4-H before joining a club.
“We have some kids that we encourage them to maybe show in open class at the fair and just kind of get a taste of what it’s like, get a taste of the fair and stuff before they fully commit and do 4-H,” she said. “So we have a few kids that will be doing that this year because they wanted to join after the deadline, so we encourage them to do some open class stuff.”
Those interested in joining 4-H for the new 4-H year in October can also visit Bartels at the extension office for more information.
The fair will wind down with the livestock auction Thursday afternoon.
“Anybody can show up and purchase at the livestock auction. Once you have purchased and you’ll be on a list to receive a welcome letter to come back. If somebody is interested but isn’t sure this year, they can always come and look and then they can always find a fair board member or the extension office is fine too … and get on the list to get a letter to attend the livestock auction.”
While the fair isn’t the only activity in a 4-Hers year, Bartels said it can be the pinnacle of a year’s hard work for many.
The 4-H year starts in October and so these kids are starting in October to start their projects,” she said. “They would give a presentation throughout the year, they participate in all different kinds of parts of 4-H during the year, and so, for a lot of kids, the fair is for them to showcase what they’ve been working on.”
However, none of the festivities would be possible without generous donations.
“If people want to donate to the fair but don’t want to purchase something at the livestock auction, they’re always welcome [to purchase] merchant prizes that help support the trophies and the ribbons and the dollars … attached to a ribbon,” Bartels said. “If people want to donate to that, they’re always welcome to do that. They can always reach out to the extension office and we’ll get them in touch with a fair board member that handles that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.