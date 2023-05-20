The Chase County Commission approved a contract with RenoDry to help mitigate water and salt damage to the Courthouse foundation at its meeting Monday morning.
In February, Michael Clancy of RenoDry out of Overland Park presented commissioners with the results of a moisture test performed on the courthouse, which found that the courthouse foundation was saturated with moisture and salt, known as rising damp.
“It’s the moisture that comes up from underneath a building when the building sits on the ground for a long time and it essentially rises up the capillary system inside the brick, the stone, concrete, whatever the foundation is made of,” Clancy explained. “It essentially climbs the walls.”
Clancy said the real problem is that the water brings salt with it, which expands as it recrystallizes — disintegrating the foundation. RenoDry’s system, which works to disrupt the rising water and salt through electromagnetic waves, should eventually drain the existing water and salt out of the courthouse masonry, stopping further damage.
Under the contract, RenoDry will test the extent of the water damage by taking around half-inch core samples at one-foot increments from the courthouse walls, weighing them, letting the samples dry out and weighing them again to get an estimate of the water saturation. Then the holes would be patched, the system would run for one year, and RenoDry would repeat the process.
“That’s how I can show you we are drying it out,” Clancy said, adding that most buildings are dried out at the three-year check.
The system, which will cost $15,870 with a three-year dry-out guarantee and 25-year warranty, will be mounted inside the courthouse in two locations, one near the front and another near the back, on the main floor. If the commission is not satisfied with the results after three years, RenoDry will refund 80% of the costs. RenoDry plans to install the systems on May 31.
Discussions were also held on the possible dissolution of the Flint Hills Extension District.
Board member Randy Peterson said Chase County and Morris County have been working together under the Flint Hills Extension District umbrella for years but recent personnel issues have prompted the board to consider splitting the district and operating as independent entities.
“The whole time in the 11 years, we have always tried to get together, but it has never really worked well and we are always split anyway,” Peterson said. “... We just think we need to back off and be ourselves again.”
Peterson said it shouldn’t be any issue to split, as most of the operations are separated already, adding that both Morris County and K-State Research and Extension are aware of Chase County’s wish to split and have given their approval. If approved by the board and commissions, Peterson said Chase County would like to keep Agriculture and Natural Resources/4-H Youth Development Agent Chelsea Bartels and Office Professional Betty Ann Yeager on staff.
Commissioners asked for more information on the financial implications of the split before proceeding.
The commission also approved a 2024 contract with Master Tech for two dump trucks with a seven-year warranty.
In early March, Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk gave commissioners a report on the condition of the county’s fleet of trucks, dump trucks and equipment trailers, which he said is aging. The county is now planning future purchases to replace the fleet, as repair costs are beginning to add up.
For example, Kirk said, the county has spent over $30,000 on a 2000 Sterling truck over the past five years.
“We need to kind of start having some talks and making some plans to update some equipment,” Kirk said, adding that the purchases would not be encumbered until 2024.
Master Tech representative Dave Williams said he hopes the trucks will be ready by the first of the year. In the meantime, the county is moving forward with reviewing financing options.
In further business, the commissioner resigned a contract with McCully & Associates for $15,300. County Appraiser Andy Durbin said the appraiser’s office utilizes the company for analysis on appraisals when the county is at its busiest, as well as provide state estimates for Chase County, which doesn’t have many property sales for comparables.
“They are able to pull information [on property sales] from other counties,” Durbin explained.
Durbin also encouraged anyone with questions about their appraisals to reach out at 620-273-6306.
The commission also:
F Approved negotiating the purchase of a building and land at 200 N. Walnut St. in Cottonwood Falls for county use.
F Approved a fund for collecting asset forfeiture.
F Received multiple appropriation requests and budgets. Jill Burton from Hetlinger Developmental Services asked commissioners for $2,500, the allocation Chase County gave last year. Corner House also asked for the same appropriation as last year, while Ty Wheeler with Kansas Legal Service asked commissioners for a $500 increase to $4,500. The county also received budget estimates from the 5th Judicial District Court, the Chase County Senior Center and the Register of Deeds.
The Chase County Commission will meet again on May 31 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
