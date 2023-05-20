Screen Shot 2023-05-17 at 2.02.34 PM.png

The RenoDry system would work to help pull water back out of the Courthouse’s masonry, preventing further damage to the foundation and walls.

 Courtesy RenoDry

The Chase County Commission approved a contract with RenoDry to help mitigate water and salt damage to the Courthouse foundation at its meeting Monday morning.

In February, Michael Clancy of RenoDry out of Overland Park presented commissioners with the results of a moisture test performed on the courthouse, which found that the courthouse foundation was saturated with moisture and salt, known as rising damp.

