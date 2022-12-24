Preparations are well underway for the Chase County Sesquicentennial celebration.
Toni Schneider, director of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce, said committees are busy at work planning the various activities that will fill the two-day 150th-anniversary celebration on Oct. 6-7, 2023.
So far, activities include a grand ball, fireworks, all-day live entertainment, a car show, food and craft vendors, a parade and more.
According to Schneider, the ball will be “similar to the one they held the day that they opened the courthouse.”
Additionally, the celebrations will include tours of the historic Chase County Courthouse from Frances Alexander and Dot McDonald — formerly the Towle sisters. The sisters are the daughters of a former Chase County Sheriff.
“While he was sheriff, they lived in the courthouse,” Chase County Deputy Clerk and Elections Officer Tiffany Harshman said. The sisters will speak with tour guests about their experiences growing up in the courthouse’s well-cherished halls.
While there is still much to be done, Schneider said preparations are in good shape for the celebration next year.
“We’ve still got plenty of time to plan,” she said.
However, Schneider added, she would like to see the festivities extended for the whole year.
“In the past, there were different contests throughout the year. One of them was a beard-growing contest,” she said.
Schneider said the planning committee is looking at many options for celebrations throughout the year, including a memorabilia display and a miniature railroad display in the Strong City Depot Building to commemorate the large role the railroad played in the development of Chase County.
“We’ll have a special display of memorabilia at the rodeo for sure, and we’ll have a special float in the rodeo parade,” she added. “We are encouraging outside groups to incorporate the celebration into their activities. During the rodeo parade, we’re gonna encourage everybody to have a courthouse-themed float.”
The celebration planning also passed another milestone this month, setting up a fund at the Emporia Community Foundation. Those interested in making a possible tax-deductible donation to the Chase County Courthouse Fund can do so through the Emporia Community Foundation at emporiacf.org/donate.cfm?fid=2380#top-of-form.
The Sesquicentennial planning committee will tentatively meet again on March 8 at 2 p.m. in the Chase County Courtroom. The meeting is open to anyone interested in helping out with the celebrations. Those interested in volunteering or helping out with a specific committee can reach out to Schneider at the Chamber at chasechamber@sbcglobal.net or at 620-273-8469.
