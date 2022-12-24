Country Christmas_001.jpg

The Chase County courthouse during Country Christmas in Cottonwood Falls on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

 Melissa Lowery/Special to The Leader-News

Preparations are well underway for the Chase County Sesquicentennial celebration.

Toni Schneider, director of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce, said committees are busy at work planning the various activities that will fill the two-day 150th-anniversary celebration on Oct. 6-7, 2023.

