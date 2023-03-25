The second consecutive Matfield Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held last Saturday, making its return in 2022 after an absence of more than 10 years.
The parade was sponsored by Matfield Green Works.
The second consecutive Matfield Green St. Patrick's Day Parade was held last Saturday, making its return in 2022 after an absence of more than 10 years.
The parade was sponsored by Matfield Green Works.
“The town previously held a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but no one can remember the years!” wrote Theresa Van Ackeren, the Matfield Green Works treasurer, in an email. “It stopped at least 10 years ago — The parade would end at The Hitchin’ Post, which closed over 10 years ago.”
The parade grand marshall was Clara Jo Talkington of Strong City, who used to be the organizer/marshall of the previous parade enterprise.
Nearly 60 people participated in the St. Partick’s Day mobile gathering, and 50 people attended the Community Potluck Picnic afterward, followed by the Irish Music Jam at the Matfield Green Community Church. The Irish Band included: Chris Martin (accordion), Frank Martin (bones, banjo, flute), Matt Kirby (hammered dulcimer), Mindy Graham (Bodhran Drum), Diana Werts (accordion), Kelly Werts (piano, melodica, spoons), Katherine Hamm (violin) and Carol Brown (bass).
Leonardville residents Laird Chris Shoults and Lady Colleen Alexander traveled from the Manhattan area to attend. They received the parade’s Best Float award, a shamrock canopied quad cycle featuring a sound system playing Irish folk tunes.
“The married couple acquired real Laird (Lord) and Lady titles in Scotland when they purchased property for a nature preserve,” Van Ackeren said.
Elliott and Lyda Reigier tied with Felix Hamm for the Best Kid Costume/Float, and the O’Reilly Clan — Kansas and Denver, Colorado — took home the Best Costume Adults award.
