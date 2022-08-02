The only primary race in Chase County this year came down to Matfield Green vs. Cedar Point. A country farmer against a “Country Store.” And one skinny vote.
Unofficial results from the Kansas Primary show Rick Robinson received 146 votes for District 1 Commissioner. Alan Phipps had 145.
“One apart? You're kidding,” Phipps said Tuesday night when the Leader-News called him and provided the numbers.
While he congratulated Robinson “if he's the winner,” he decided not to concede for the moment. The official canvasing of the primary vote will occur Monday morning in the County Commission Chambers.
“We'll see how the provisionals turn out,” Phipps said.
Robinson could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Mail ballots could matter in the coming days. Ballots postmarked no later than Tuesday will be accepted by the County Clerk's office until Friday. That's when an audit of the returns will occur.
Robinson and his wife live in Cedar Point and own Rick and Jenny's restaurant and country store in Cassoday. Phipps is a farmer and rancher in Matfield Green.
“I didn't do a lot of campaigning. I sent out some cards, but not a lot of signs,” Phipps said.
Whoever wins the Republican nomination could have a big advantage against Democrat Theresa VanAckerson of Matfield Green in November. For one thing, she received only 57 votes Tuesday out of 189 registered Democrats who voted.
For another thing, statistics by the Kansas Secretary of State show as of July, 1,250 registered voters in Chase County were Republicans, while 284 were Democrats. Another 313 had no affiliation, while 11 were Libertarian.
The winner in November will replace Randy Talkington, who decided not to seek a second term on the commission.
In the most closely-watched race Tuesday night, Chase County supported the “Value Them Both” question on abortion. But the margin was close, with 566 in favor and 527 opposed (51.8%).
Other statewide races found Chase County voters supported incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt for Governor by wide margins. Sen. Jerry Moran had a 5-1 margin over fellow Republican Joan Farr.
In tightly-contested Republican races, Kris Kobach was the county's choice for Attorney General. He received 376 votes to 235 for Kellie Warren and 191 for Tony Mattivi. Mativi was endorsed by County Attorney William Halvorsen.
Republicans preferred incumbent Scott Schwab for Secretary of State by 22 votes over Mike Brown, 373-351. Steven Johnson led Caryn Tyson 465-265.
But Chase County Democrats went against the form sheet in the six-person U.S. Senate primary. Paul Buskirk led with 44 votes, followed by favorite Mark Holland with 43.
The Secretary of State's website shows Chase and Meade Counties were the first two in Kansas to report complete returns Tuesday night.
Read more about the Chase County primary in the next edition of the Chase County Leader-News,
