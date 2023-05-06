The Chase County softball, baseball and track teams were in action this week. Softball and baseball had doubleheaders against Lebo-Waverly, while track was at the Burlington Invitational on Tuesday.
Softball
LEBO — The Lady Bulldogs dropped its doubleheader to Lebo-Waverly Monday, 20-9 and 14-13. In game one, the Lady Dogs amassed eight hits and only stranded three, but the Lady Wolfdogs’ firepower proved to be too much. In the second contest, the Bulldogs evened out the production, collecting nine hits to Lebo-Waverly’s 13, but left eight runners on base.
Baseball
LEBO — The Bulldogs swept the Lebo-Waverly Wolfdogs Monday, 9-5 and 9-4. Chase County collected 23 hits over both games and registered 17 strikeouts from the hill. Wyatt Griffin showed out at the plate, going 5-for-8 with two RBI.
Thursday’s games against Osage City High School were rained out and rescheduled for May 11.
Track
BURLINGTON — Chase County turned in some impressive performances at the Burlington Invitational last Tuesday. The boys’ team finished as the runner-up, losing to the meet champion Burlington High School by 5.5 points.
Several Bulldog athletes placed in the top three in their respective events. Aidan Eidman dominated the hurdle events, winning the 300-meter hurdles and notching a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles. He capped the day with a third-place result in the high jump. Freshman Madelyn Wilson continued to excel in the throwing events, placing second in the shot put, third in the discus throw and fourth in the javelin. Tag Groh ran a credible 400 meters, beating second-place finisher Taye Kitselman by three seconds, and registered a fourth-place leap in the long jump. Cooper Schroer clocked a compelling 2:01.39 in the 800-meter run, and Wyatt Griffin was the only athlete to clear six feet in the high jump.
Results
Girls
Shot put — 2, Madelyn Wilson, Chase County, 35-1.
Discus throw — 3, M.Wilson, Chase County, 101-4.5.
Javelin throw — 4, M.Wilson, Chase County, 111-01.
Boys
400 meters — 1, Tag Groh, Chase County, 51.82.
800 meters — 1, Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 2:01.39.
3200 meters — 3, Morgan Tate, Chase County, 10:51.45.
110m hurdles — 2, Aidan Eidman, Chase County, 16.99.
300m hurdles — 1, A.Eidman, Chase County, 45.61.
4x400m relay — 1, Chase County (Wyatt Griffin, C.Schroer, Brock Griffin, T.Groh), 3:31.32.
4x800m relay — 1, Chase County (Carson Schroer, Silus Hernandez, T.Groh, C.Schroer), 8:30.66.
High jump — 1, W.Griffin, Chase County, 6-0. 3, A.Eidman, Chase County, 5-8.
Pole vault — 2, Luke Budke, Chase County, 11-0.
Javelin throw — 2, Mitch Budke, Chase County, 147-1.
