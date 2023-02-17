Eight Chase County High School students participated in the Annual Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge at the Chase County High School on Wednesday, showing off their business ideas to help improve the community.
The Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge (YEC) is sponsored by NetWork Kansas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing entrepreneurship in Kansas.
Chase County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Matt Lindamood said Chase County is a part of NetWork Kansas, which helps small communities with business loans as well as supporting the idea of entrepreneurship.
“The process is to provide some monetary prizes and just encourage people to get started being entrepreneurs, thinking about doing stuff in the community, being involved with small businesses,” Lindamood said. “It’s just great we got so many young people excited about doing stuff and having ideas and being involved in the community.”
Ciara Miller, South Central E-Community Manager for NetWork Kansas, said one of the ways that NetWork Kansas achieves that is through the YEC, which helps students consider entrepreneurship as a career path.
Miller, who served as one of three judges Wednesday, said she saw a great showing from the students of Chase County Wednesday.
“I felt like the kids today were very well prepared,” Miller said. “Linda Drake talked about how the kids really did this on their own. … There was a lot of variety of different types of business ideas, too, so I thought that was really neat.”
Miller said at the end of the day, each student spoke about solving a problem in the community with an idea that they made into a business.
“I think that’s really true entrepreneurship,” Miller said.
Linda Drake, CTE coordinator and teacher at CCHS, said students had to complete an executive summary, a formal interview and a business display. For Drake, business savvy is necessary for success in all walks of life.
“We want them to dream big. We want them to realize that they have talents, they have interests, they can take on anything that they want and figure out how to put that to good use,” Drake said.
Students’ ideas ranged from a welding and fabrication company to a charitable thrift store to a photography studio.
The winning idea, Affordable Outlet, was created by CCHS senior Cooper Schroer.
Cooper said his company provides quality-name brand products to consumers at affordable prices.
“Kind of like XS Warehouse in Emporia, we purchase wholesale liquidation lots and then we sell them online on our different e-commerce platforms,” he explained.
Cooper said he chose to create a resale business because he has experience in doing something similar.
“For a while now, I’ve been selling on eBay,” Cooper said. “My grandparents and parents own a mechanic shop here locally and I first started buying used cars, salvage cars and parting them out and selling the parts on eBay.”
Cooper will also go on to the state YEC trade show on April 20 in Manhattan, where he will compete with students from around the state in the entrepreneurial challenge. Other students can also apply for wildcard slots for the chance to attend the championship as well.
Second place was awarded to freshman Madelyn Wilson for her business, Madelyn’s Meat Goats.
“The meat goat market is very high right now,” Madelyn said. “You can get most goats, even in bad condition, can get $2.50 to $4 per pound.”
Madelyn said she was inspired to start her business after playing with some bottle-fed goats at a friend’s house.
“I begged my grandma a couple of years later, I said ‘We need goats. You can make a lot of money off of goats’ … so here we are,” she said.
Third place went to duo Carson Schroer and Josiah McKee for their camper and boat storage business.
“We provide your basic maintenance and repair to your boat and camper while it’s being stored in our facility,” Josiah explained.
Their business would be located just outside of Marion, “so we will draw business from El Dorado, Marion and Council Grove lakes,” he added.
Carson said they came up with their business idea by seeing campers and boats sitting out in the weather.
“This is going to make them last longer,” he said.
Students also received prizes, with first place winning $1,000, second place winning $750, third place winning $500 and all students walking away with $40 Chamber gift certificates.
