The Chase County Commission approved the 2024 budget during its meeting Monday morning.
Commissioners approved exceeding the revenue-neutral rate for the county budget, in the amount of 53.114 mills and for Fire District 1 in the amount of 2.367 mills. The Road and Bridge budget takes up the biggest chunk of the county’s budget, while personnel has the largest increase in the budget this year.
“Road and Bridge, when you look at their budget, it’s not quite half is personnel and the other half is gravel, fuel and equipment,” Commission Chair Tony Hazelton said.
The 2024 budget passed with a 56.397 mill levy, compared to 57.231 mills last year.
Hazelton said after all budgets were collected from department heads, the county was very close to where they wanted to be on the budget. By pulling from the excess revenue fund from the jail proceeds, the county was able to drop the mill levy by two mills.
Commissioner Alan Phipps said the jail income is a boon for the county.
“If it wasn’t for the jail’s income, taxes would be higher than they are, so that’s a plus for us,” he said.
Commissioner Matt Miller added that the county can’t control the agriculture land tax rate, which dwindles the tax funds the county is able to collect.
“One of the biggest things that the mill levy has gone up for us, and out of our control, over the past three years, wages have been the single largest increase,” he said. “... We haven’t been able to get people up anywhere close to where some of them should actually be but just to get help and get people to do the job, that’s been over the past few years our biggest increase and has gotten us to where we are today.”
The Chase County Commission will meet again at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Chase County Courthouse.
