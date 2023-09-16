chase county courthouse
Courtesy photo

The Chase County Commission approved the 2024 budget during its meeting Monday morning.

Commissioners approved exceeding the revenue-neutral rate for the county budget, in the amount of 53.114 mills and for Fire District 1 in the amount of 2.367 mills. The Road and Bridge budget takes up the biggest chunk of the county’s budget, while personnel has the largest increase in the budget this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.