KDHE COVID-19 map - 11.23.22

Chase and Lyon Counties are in the orange "high" level for COVID-19 incidence rate, based on this week' state map. Greenwood County is at level-two "substantial" spread.

 Courtesy KDHE

Lyon County is back in the top level for coronavirus cases, with Chase County joining it.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's new map posted Wednesday shows Lyon County had 40 new cases between November 11-18. Chase County had three new cases.

