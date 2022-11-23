Lyon County is back in the top level for coronavirus cases, with Chase County joining it.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's new map posted Wednesday shows Lyon County had 40 new cases between November 11-18. Chase County had three new cases.
Yet since Chase County's population is much smaller, both counties have a “high” incidence rate for COVID-19. Lyon County has 120.5 cases per 100,000 people, while Chase County has 113.3.
But the Centers for Disease Control website showed Lyon County much lower Wednesday, with a “case rate“ of 69.3. The CDC's rate for Chase County agrees with the KDHE.
Greenwood County has a “moderate” virus level, according to the KDHE, with only two new cases in the most recent week.
Lyon County dropped from the top level for coronavirus to level-three “substantial” last week.
In the prior week of November 6-12, the KDHE reported four percent of Lyon County's emergency department visits were related to COVID-19. None involved the flu.
Since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, the KDHE reports Lyon County has had 11,520 COVID-19 cases. Greenwood County has had 2,080 cases, compared with Chase County's 764.
