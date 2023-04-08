Camp Wood YMCA in Elmdale hosted a Ranch Weekend of fun and fitness for blind and visually impaired students on April 1, thanks to the sponsorship of Envision and the Foreseeable Future Foundation.
The Ranch Weekend welcomed 22 students between the ages of 12 to 18 from the Kansas School of the Blind to the Elmdale countryside for a weekend of boating, climbing, archery, fishing and equestrian activities. While Camp Wood has partnered with Envision in the past to bring blind and visually impaired students to enjoy the camp’s programming, Camp Wood Chief Operating Officer Katie Sutton said this is the first time the camp has partnered with the Foreseeable Future Foundation.
“Summer 2022 was the first time we had hosted this camp in partnership with Envision out here at Camp Wood YMCA,” Sutton said. “They bring between about 60-70 visually impaired students with them through their partnership with Kansas State School for the Blind and so we hosted them for an overnight program during our regular summer camp.”
Sutton said during a follow-up with the director of Envision’s Heather’s Camp, the idea of partnering with Foreseeable Future Foundation first arose.
“There’s already talk of turning it into an overnight for the next time around,” she added. “It was great because some of the students who attended this past weekend didn’t attend this part of Heather’s Camp in the summer so it was really their first experience of camp.”
Griffin Pinkow, CEO and founder of Foreseeable Future Foundation, said it is important to him that blind or visually impaired youth are able to participate in these activities. Pinkow, who is visually impaired himself, has been an athlete his entire life. When he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a retinal degenerative disease that can decrease vision up to complete vision loss, Pinkow had to find new ways to stay active.
In 2017, Pinkow founded the Foreseeable Future Foundation to ‘advocate for the visually impaired and blind community through educational awareness events as well as through funding athletic endeavors.” The ranch program, which has expanded to eight communities this year, including Chase County, brings the true summer camp experience to students who otherwise may have never experienced it.
“We love sharing camp with anyone that comes out here in general, especially people who have maybe never done any activities before,” Sutton said. “... The pure joy on their faces, everyone just had big smiles the entire time and asked a lot of questions. Really giving those detailed answers so they can experience what they can’t see in a different way is a really nice way to share camp.”
Pinkow said the real impact of the ranch program came with the small wins.
“There was a young girl who was afraid of animals, wasn’t really keen on riding a horse, and Katie and one of the other instructors there spent probably the whole morning showing her the brushes, giving her knowledge and education on the equipment, and on what they do and everything else,” he said. “By the end of that morning, she was riding a horse. So that was really cool, small wins like that.”
Pinkow, who is an active marathon runner currently training to qualify for the Paralympics in tandem cycling, said he has come to see the impact he can make as a role model to children in similar situations of what life can look like for blind or visually impaired people.
“Actually being that person that they can see that’s been successful and has gone through similar situations that they are or may have gone through, some of these students and kids that we worked with in Kansas and we’re going to work with and in general,” he said. “It’s pretty great that I get to go there and actually see the good that we’re doing at these programs.”
Camp Wood is heading into its summer programming with overnight camp, teen adventure camp, Memorial Day family camp and more. For more information on Camp Wood and its offerings, visit https://campwood.org.
