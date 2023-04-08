Camp Wood YMCA in Elmdale hosted a Ranch Weekend of fun and fitness for blind and visually impaired students on April 1, thanks to the sponsorship of Envision and the Foreseeable Future Foundation.

The Ranch Weekend welcomed 22 students between the ages of 12 to 18 from the Kansas School of the Blind to the Elmdale countryside for a weekend of boating, climbing, archery, fishing and equestrian activities. While Camp Wood has partnered with Envision in the past to bring blind and visually impaired students to enjoy the camp’s programming, Camp Wood Chief Operating Officer Katie Sutton said this is the first time the camp has partnered with the Foreseeable Future Foundation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.