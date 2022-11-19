The Chase County Board of Canvassers certified the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Wednesday morning at the Chase County Courthouse.
Chase County had a high voter turnout, with 63.45% of the 1,877 register voters in the county casting a ballot.
“It was an amazing turnout, but not surprising,” Chase County Clerk and Election Officer Connie Pretzer said. “Chase County usually has a good turnout, but even more so with this election.”
The county also had another tie-breaker this election, with Mary Magathan (R) winning over John Soyez (D) for the Cottonwood Falls Township Clerk seat.
During the Primary Election, a tie between Republican candidates for county commissioner was awarded to Alan Phipps after he drew the high card during the tie-breaker.
