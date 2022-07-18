A man accused of firing shots at a passing vehicle in Chase County finally may see the alleged victim Tuesday.
Eric McClure, 38, of Milford is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on six counts. They include three counts of aggravated assault and one of aggravated battery.
Authorities say McClure fired a handgun at a sport utility vehicle Friday, May 13 along K-150. One of the four men inside was wounded and treated for minor injuries.
Court documents reviewed Monday indicate the alleged victim, Erik Miranda-Reyes of Emporia, has been subpoenaed to appear at the hearing. So have the other three men in the SUV.
McClure also spent time in a hospital after the shooting, because authorities say they found him unconscious in a creek. A handgun reportedly was found nearby.
Even though McClure is accused in Chase County, he was in the Lyon County Detention Center Monday afternoon. An employee at the Chase County Jail explained that was due to an “overflow” situation.
