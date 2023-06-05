Come to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on Friday, June 9th and learn about birds on the prairie with live birds at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Programs will be given in the historic barn. No registration required, just show up. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day. All activities are free of charge.
The ever-popular Birds of Prey program is presented by Milford Nature Center naturalists Amber Myers and Pat Silovsky. Live birds are part of the program, offering a unique opportunity to observe these winged predators up close. There will be two presentations, both located in the historic limestone barn. The first program begins at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 11:45 p.m. Each program lasts approximately 45 minutes, followed by more fun after the presentation. A touch table with “birds on a stick” will be available, letting visitors discover different bird species, comparing their commonalities and differences.
- 10:30 a.m. - Raptors program in the barn with live birds (45 minutes)
- 11:45 p.m. - Raptors program in the barn with live birds (45 minutes)
Follow-up the bird programs by exploring bird watching on your own. There are two short nature trails for self-discovery. For the more adventurous, there are over 40 miles of hiking trails to experience. All trails are open 24 hours, with some of the best bird watching in the early morning and evening hours. Trail maps are available at the visitor center. If hiking through the bison pasture, please heed all warning signs and keep at least a football field’s length between you and the animal. Bison are wild animals and will react aggressively if provoked. You may also hike around the bison pasture to reach your destination. Information is available at the visitor center kiosk and at each pasture gate. Please be safe during your visit to the preserve and come back often.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites you to discover the meaning of national parks, how your park inspires you – both in personal connections and memorable experiences. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For additional information on Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, please visit www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, call the preserve at (620) 273-8494, or visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie. To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.
