Come to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on Friday, June 9th and learn about birds on the prairie with live birds at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Programs will be given in the historic barn. No registration required, just show up. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day. All activities are free of charge.

The ever-popular Birds of Prey program is presented by Milford Nature Center naturalists Amber Myers and Pat Silovsky. Live birds are part of the program, offering a unique opportunity to observe these winged predators up close. There will be two presentations, both located in the historic limestone barn. The first program begins at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 11:45 p.m. Each program lasts approximately 45 minutes, followed by more fun after the presentation. A touch table with “birds on a stick” will be available, letting visitors discover different bird species, comparing their commonalities and differences.

