The Strong City splash pad project is still underway — just a little further behind than originally intended.
Steering committee member Marvin Adcock said the splash pad, which has been in the works for several years, just needs to be built. They are currently waiting on Utah-based Splash Pads USA Inc. to make the trip to Kansas and start construction.
“They’re like every other contractor,” Adcock said. “They have trouble finding help and finding supplies, but we’ve been at the top of their list now for the last few months. They’re working on projects in Georgia and Texas now, and hopefully, they’ll get to us pretty quick.”
Material and equipment for the project has already started to arrive, including benches and fencing. Adcock said he expected the work to be completed quickly once the concrete work was underway.
With any luck, that means kids will be playing on a newly built splash pad sometime this summer.
“When I first started talking to [Rick Funk] last December, I told him I wanted to have it up and running before the summer season got here,” he said. “It wasn’t going to be a problem but it ended up taking longer for them to get their performance bonds and everything set in place. All of that had to be done before we could actually get put on the schedule with them. We’re still hoping that we can have kids use it this summer.”
The splash pad project has been funded through generous community donations and grants, going above and beyond an orginal fundraising goal of $185,000 in 2019. The extra funds have allowed the project to expand to include more features.
Adcock said he wasn’t surprised to see the community step up to help to fill a need.
“We have our little swimming pool over there [in Cottonwood Falls] but they really don’t have anything over there for toddler kids,” he said. “There’s a little wading area.”
Adcock said those interested in helping contributing toward the splash pad project can do so through the City of Strong City, while noting that funds are designated for the project.
Strong City Hall is open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and is located at 204 W. Topeka Ave. You can call 620-273-6345 or email strongcity@sbcglobal.net for more information.
“We appreciate all donations,” Adcock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.