Chase County Commissioners approved the purchase of the building at 200 Walnut in Cottonwood Falls for county use.

The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a building and doled out an appropriation in a short meeting Monday morning.

County commissioners moved to complete the purchase of the building at 200 Walnut in Cottonwood Falls for $191,476.09 and $1,000 earnest money. At the May 15 commission meeting, commissioner Matt Miller said the building is being purchased for county use.

