The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a building and doled out an appropriation in a short meeting Monday morning.
County commissioners moved to complete the purchase of the building at 200 Walnut in Cottonwood Falls for $191,476.09 and $1,000 earnest money. At the May 15 commission meeting, commissioner Matt Miller said the building is being purchased for county use.
“[We are] acquiring it for additional county property, whether it be for fire station or additional departments,” Miller said.
The commission also voted to allocate $2,500 to Empower House Ministries out of the drug and alcohol fund. Empower House Ministries board president Gayle Taylor-Ford said the organization has served eight Chase County residents in the past year.
In further business, Detention Facility Supervisor Larry Sigler updated the commission on the ongoing repairs to the detention center showers, stating that the least expensive option would be to install new shower pans. Sigler also presented commissioners with a preliminary budget.
Commission Chair Tony Hazelton updated fellow commissioners on the ongoing negotiations between the City of Cottonwood Falls and the county regarding the mowing and maintenance of roads.
“We are going to keep maintaining the road on the west side of the High School to the funeral home, we have been doing that forever,” Hazelton said. “By Casey’s … from the state apron going east, we will take care of the north side, they will mow and take care of the south side going to the park.”
Additionally, he said, on 8th Street going west, the city will take care of the north side ditches and culverts while the county will take care of the south side. Going east on 8th Street will also fall to the city. The airport road going south will also fall under the city’s control. The agreement has not yet been finalized.
F Signed an audit letter of engagement and budget letter of agreement with public accountant Cindy Jensen for $14,800.
F Approved advertising a position for a county facilities and ground manager.
