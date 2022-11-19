The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a newer distributor truck at its meeting Monday.
Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk told commissioners the department would need to be looking for a new distributor truck if the county wants to continue the chip seal program.
“The one that we are currently running is, I think it’s a jewel of 1986 or 1987 technology,” Kirk said.
Commissioners approved Kirk to purchase a new truck at his own discretion, with a budget not to exceed $85,000.
The commission also received an update from Empower House Ministries on its work with individuals battling addiction in the county and surrounding areas.
Melissa Landis, Executive Director at Empower House Ministries, said the organization opened its women’s house on Feb. 1.
“The word I would use to describe operations right now is just ‘smooth,’” Landis said. “It’s taken a little while to get there but it sure feels good.”
The women’s home is a four-bedroom, two-bath house with a capacity for nine women.
So far Empower House has served about 30 women, some of which were from Chase County, Landis said. The average yearly income of women who come to Empower House is only $4,164 and many did not finish high school.
“For example one of the ladies that came here from this county had not finished the ninth grade and is currently in high school,” Landis said. “So she can start to build that future and obviously our focus is hooking her up with all the community resources in regards to the adduction therapy, jobs, working on the education piece.”
The organization is also working on a men’s house, after the board approved the second house in August.
In other business, commissioners granted Scott Harris, EMS director, permission to write off 31 EMS accounts that have not been paid.
“All I’m trying to do is clear out some space … [the accounts] date back to 2009,” Harris said. “A lot of these accounts, if able to, have been placed into various collections agencies services with little activity or no activity for a while now.”
The 31 accounts total will be written off, totaling $17,174.95.
“These accounts will always stay in our billing system,” Harris added. “So if something happens … I can open them back up.”
Renewed a five-year contract with IdeaTek.
Approved an additional $1,000 of funding to the Strong City Safe Sidewalks project to be paid out of the crime prevention fund.
The Chase County Commission will meet again Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
