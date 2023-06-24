IMG_5790.jpg
On Saturday, July 1, historic ranch characters go about their daily activities of gardening, cooking, roping, and other typical chores, but will stop at 1 p.m. to read the Declaration of Independence.

This was a common practice that was held in town squares all over the country in the 19th century when celebrating Independence Day.

