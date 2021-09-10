Special to the Leader-News
To: Morris, Chase, and Wabaunsee County Residents
In response to some suggestions from local citizens, the providers and/or administrator at Morris County Hospital would like to make themselves available to answer more questions you might have relative to COVID and other health related concerns. We hear rumors as well, and would love for you to hear directly from us, the feedback we listen to from our healthcare associations, and what we further research, in addition. We suggest doing this via taped video responses to questions that you pose to us, anonymously as you may prefer, through this Survey Monkey input vehicle. The responses will be from our full team of providers, so you get everyone’s perspectives on questions they select.
Our plan would be to answer new questions, as they arise, with some regularity. We feel it would keep you all more informed about how our local health system is being impacted. This Q & A process could allow for an ongoing forum of idea exchanges.
If this sounds like a good idea to you, then please use the attached tool to submit your most urgent question(s). We don’t pretend to know it all, but we have tools and connections to dig deeper to your specific questions.
Signed:
Lora Siegle, Dan Frese, Brett Siegle, Melanie Byram, Lisa Meyer, Deb Benning, Carol Coirier, Haley Morgan, and Kevin Leeper
What follows is a SURVEY MONKEY link for the posting and directing of your question(s). https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDSWH7F
Or you can go to the hospital website: mrcohosp.com, and look under the “Latest News and Announcement” section, for the Survey Monkey link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.