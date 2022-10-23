K-150 and C Road

A wildfire erupted Sunday afternoon along K-150 near C Road in western Chase Coiunty.

 Courtesy Lyon County Emergency Communications Center

Crews from Chase and Marion Counties battled a wind-driven wildfire Sunday afternoon along K-150.

A Facebook post by the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the fire developed near the state highway, then spread northeast along C Road about one mile inside western Chase County. .

