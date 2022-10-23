Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.