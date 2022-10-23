Crews from Chase and Marion Counties battled a wind-driven wildfire Sunday afternoon along K-150.
A Facebook post by the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the fire developed near the state highway, then spread northeast along C Road about one mile inside western Chase County. .
“Air support has been called in to assist,” the statement said.
The fire erupted with Chase and Marion Counties under a red flag warning for “extreme grassland fire danger.” Winds blew from the south at 29 miles per hour, gusting to 55.
No injuries are reported from the fire, and there's no word of damage to any buildings.
A separate fire developed around 3:15 p.m. on South K-99 near the Cottonwood River bridge. Early reports indicated that fire involved a combine in a bean field.
A tree blew a power line onto a house in the 400 block of Rural Street around 4:45 p.m. No large-scale power outage was reported immediately.
