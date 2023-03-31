Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) Railway Foundation has awarded $50,000 grant to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release from Sheriff Jacob Welsh, in recent months the Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with BNSF about improving the interagency working environment “to ensure the needs of Chase County citizens are heard.”
“BNSF has expressed they are committed to supporting the communities they serve, and this is a prime example of giving back to our community,” Welsh said in the release. “BNSF is committed to building and maintaining long-lasting relationships here in Chase County.”
The grant, which will assist with the purchase of an upfitted 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 Special Services Vehicle, will assist the Sheriff’s Office as it looks to replace its aging fleet.
Welsh credited BNSF Police Deputy Chief Archie Allen of Kansas City for the ongoing cooperation between the two agencies, which he said are working together to discuss issues, trends and safety along the rail lines.
“BNSF has also expressed a desire to bring in safety training for all Chase County first responders,” Welsh said. “I am excited to continue this partnership as we look to the future for Chase County.”
