Chase County High School girls wrestling competed at Fredonia last Saturday.
Sophomore Kinzie Rogers placed second at 109, recording a 2-1 match record. Rogers has 17 wins and 17 pins this season, plus 21 takedowns.
Senior Reese Kohr took third in the 132 class, winning three out of four matches. Kohr’s season stat line consists of18 wins, 17 pins and 19 takedowns.
Cassie Herron was fourth at 101, going 2-2 on the mat. The senior has nine wins, nine pins and 21 takedowns on the season.
And senior Nora Budke earned fifth place at 126, wrestling five matches and registering a 3-2 record.
But the wrestling part of the weekend wasn’t over for the Bulldog grapplers. On Sunday, the boys and girls squads journeyed south across the state line to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they experienced Oklahoma State wrestle Iowa State.
The dual meet between the legendary Big 12 programs allowed the team an opportunity to watch high-level wrestling in person. Seventh-ranked Iowa State prevailed over the No. 3 Cowboys 20-12.
Bulldog wrestling is back on the mat Thursday at Herrington (5 p.m. start time).
