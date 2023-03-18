Hungry Chase County citizens flocked by dozens to the Cedar Point Fire Department for last Saturday’s Chili and Soup fundraiser.
Karlee Fetrow, one of 14 volunteer firefighters at Cedar Point Fire Department, said the annual fundraiser is a way to show attendees around the new fire station, as well as raise funds for its continued operation.
“This year we have added some updates,” she said. “We had to put in a bathroom and put in an upstairs so we could put more storage up there.”
This is the second year the fire department has hosted the fundraiser dinner at the new station. Proceeds of the dinner go towards new equipment, gear and upgrades to the fire department.
The Cedar Point Fire Department moved to its new location, half a mile south of Cedar Point on Road B, last year. Now, the new station is fully operational and able to house all of the rural fire departments’ equipment and vehicles.
“It is so amazing,” Fetrow said. “Our old firehouse was so small, you could hardly fit in just enough trucks. Some of our trucks weren’t even in the station before we got our new one, so when we finally got our new station, we now have room to put all of our trucks. We even got a new truck that we were able to put in there.”
Fetrow said the new station has also allowed for more storage and now even has a bathroom.
The Cedar Point Fire Department plans to host the chili and soup feed again next year, as it works to make continued upgrades to the new facility.
“Hopefully [we can get] some more equipment, making some racks to hang up gear and things like that, finishing up little things that we weren’t able to finish before the dinner,” she said.
