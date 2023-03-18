Hungry Chase County citizens flocked by dozens to the Cedar Point Fire Department for last Saturday’s Chili and Soup fundraiser.

Karlee Fetrow, one of 14 volunteer firefighters at Cedar Point Fire Department, said the annual fundraiser is a way to show attendees around the new fire station, as well as raise funds for its continued operation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.