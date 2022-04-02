Chase County Leader-News
Travis and Denna Fleshman, of Chase County, have been hosting an annual Easter Egg Hunt for family and friends for over 20 years. This year, they have decided to take their Easter Egg Hunt to the next level and make it community-wide.
The Easter Egg Hunt was already large. Denna Fleshman says she typically would fill at least 1,000 eggs for the annual event. This year, the family has decided to partner with the local nursing home, Chase County Care and Rehab to include the residents and more community members.
“This year we thought about and we felt bad for the nursing home residents since they have been so isolated the last couple years,” Denna Fleshman said. “I reached out to Brittany Payne, activities director at the nursing home and she was excited and completely on board.”
The Fleshmans and Payne have reached out to local businesses for support and have received donations so they can award prizes to participants in addition to the filled eggs. Speaking of eggs, there will be more than 1,000 eggs this year, but Denna Fleshman won’t be filling them all on her own.
“The nursing home residents are going to fill the eggs during their activity time,” Denna Fleshman said. “Then Brittany and I will finish up what is left over.”
The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. April 16 at Chase County Care and Rehab, 612 Walnut St., Cottonwood Falls. All community members are invited to attend and any children under the age of 18 are welcome to hunt for Easter Eggs.
“It is always fun and we thought the residents would really enjoy watching all the kids hunt for eggs,” Denna Fleshman said. “Since it keeps growing every year this is a way my husband and I can give back to the community, local businesses can give back and we can all have a fun day as a community.”
Denna Fleshman is excited for the event and hopes everyone comes prepared to gather a bunch of eggs and go home happy.
