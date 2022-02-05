Chase County Leader-News
The Chase County girls and boys basketball teams were both in action this week.
On Tuesday, the Bulldog girls defeated Southern Coffey County 42-22 at home, improving to 6-8. The Bulldogs played at home against Mission Valley on Thursday and Hartford on Friday but those results were not available by press time.
The Bulldog boys prevailed against Southern Coffey County 48-36 Tuesday. Cooper Schroer score 13 points and Pax Vogel added 12. The Bulldogs improved to 6-8 before playing Mission Valley on Thursday and Hartford on Friday.
Next week, Chase County will play at home against Marais des Cygnes Valley on Tuesday and on the road at Madison on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.