Chase County kids are splashing into the summer with (nearly) all the ease and fun of a normal summer at the Cottonwood Falls Swimming Pool.
Pool Manager Brenda Wessel said seeing the kids happy and having a safe and fun time is the best part of her job.
“This year, being a strange year as it is, to me it’s great that the kids are able to see their friends and have some fun and have a sense of normalcy right now, because they haven’t had a lot of that since March,” she said.
The kids have, so far, are having a great time and behaving themselves, even with a few safety restrictions they must follow in order to stay safe from the novel coronavirus virus. Chlorine is known to kill the virus, but Wessel is still taking safety precautions by thoroughly sanitizing and encouraging social distancing. The areas around the pool are marked in six-foot increments, including at the concession stand. During breaks, the bathrooms, tables, slide handles and other frequently-touched surfaces are disinfected.
Swimmers are encouraged to come already dressed in their swimwear, as to limit congregation in the shower room.
At this time, the pool is open only to Chase County residents, though Wessel is open to lifting that restriction at a future time, if concerns around the virus continue to diminish.
Fridays in June and some Fridays in July are “Fun Fridays.” At 10 a.m. on Fridays, the recreation center has morning park and recreation time for children grades K-4. For free, any kids can participate in games and swimming. They are then fed pizza for lunch and are picked up by 11:30 a.m.
Wessel reminds the community that the pool is not a source of commercial gain and that having a swimming pool is a way to offer a service to the community. After 24 years of working with the pool, Wessel hopes for many more years to come.
“You can tell how much it means to me, because I have been here this long, and I do care about the kids,” she said.
Wessel is thankful for the swimmers and for “the best lifeguards ever,” she said. They know her expectations for behavior, and they support and uphold them while still having fun.
“I know this year is a strange year, but I am so thankful that we did get to open,” Wessel said. “Our kids need to have a place they can go to to be safe, have fun and enjoy a little bit of summer, because that’s what it’s all about.”
The pool is open to all 12:30 p.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to adults 5 p.m. — 6 p.m and for evening swim 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. It is also open 1 p.m. — 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For regular updates, stay connected with the Cottonwood Falls Swimming Pool Facebook page.
