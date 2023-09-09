A local ranch needing a few extra helping hands turned into a lucrative opportunity for local athletes last week.
Palenske Ranch, located at 2274A Old Hwy 50 in Strong City, recently employed the help of the Chase County Junior Senior High School football teams to lend a helping hand covering a large mound of silage on the family-owned cattle ranch.
“This year’s corn crop didn’t catch the rain it needed so we decided to chop it as silage instead,” Stephanie Palenske said. “Silage is just another type of cattle feed and being a feedlot we go through a lot of it. After packing the silage, it’s covered to keep it fresh. You start with a moisture barrier then lay weights across the top to keep it in place. We use tires and with a majority of them weighing 20-40 pounds it becomes a very labor-intensive task.”
So, the Palenske’s reached out to the high school and junior high football teams and soon, had 25 athletes ready to help cover the silage.
“The more hands you have the easier the job gets, so we decided to reach out to CCHS for help,” Palenske said. “We knew from past experiences with our own kids that the sports teams were always looking for unique fundraisers. In a small community, it’s especially hard when everyone’s selling the same things so this has been a good alternative.”
On Sunday, the football team donned their work boots and showed up to the ranch bright and early to begin the work. After two and a half hours, 30,000 feet of waterproof tarp and “too many tires to count,” Palenske said the work was finally finished.
In addition to the obvious workout, CCJSHS Football Coach Derick Budke said the fundraiser was also a great learning experience for the athletes.
“Jason [Palenske] called and asked if I would be interested in a fundraising opportunity for the football team. I think anytime you can get a group of young people together to work it’s a win,” Budke said. “Our guys will better appreciate the travel bags we purchase with the funds. It’s a far better learning experience than selling candles or cards.”
Now back to their regularly scheduled football practices, Palenske said the entire family is looking forward to cheering on the Bulldogs as they take to the field for the fall season.
“After watching how hard these players worked off the field we can’t wait to watch them in action,” Palenske said. “We’re so thankful to have had their help and hope the funds benefit their season. Go Bulldogs!”
The Chase County Bulldogs have two away games early next week, with the JV football team facing off against Colony Crest at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. and varsity football going for the win against Wichita Home School at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.