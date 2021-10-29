Part of Chase County is under a watch for blue-green algae in the water for the fourth weekend in a row.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment renewed an algae watch Thursday for Peyton Creek Dam #104. That means an algae bloom is either present or likely to develop.
The KDHE recommends pets and livestock be kept away from areas where algae has developed. The algae is toxic. It can lead to everything from rashes and fevers to vomiting, even if simply inhaled.
Boating and fishing are safe under an algae watch, but swimming and wading are discouraged.
Ten lakes and ponds across Kansas are under a higher-level algae warning this weekend.
