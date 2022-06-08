The next bridge raising project along the Kansas Turnpike will require closing roads in northern Lyon County west of Miller.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced Wednesday that construction on the bridge at Road 330 and Road U will begin Thursday, June 16. If all goes smoothly, the work will take around two months.
Drivers can get around the construction in that area by using Road 320, Road S5, U.S. 56 and K-78 through Miller.
Crews began a similar bridge project last week in Chase County on YY Road, close to mile marker 115.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority plans to lift the height of 11 bridges in Chase, Lyon and Osage Counties over the next two years, because bigger modern trucks require more clearance.
The old standard for turnpike bridges was 13 feet, eight inches. The new standard is at least 15 feet, nine inches.
The KanDrive online map indicated Wednesday there was also work on the turnpike near Road 310.
