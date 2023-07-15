Matfield Green Works invites the community to their second Summer Series presentation, featuring writer Leslie VonHolten from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at McBride Studio, 640 KS-177. VonHolten focuses her work on prairie and grassland spaces. The Prairie Practice workshop conversation will include readings from creators and thinkers, examples of ceremony and creative practice, and open sharing and dialogue with each other. Feel free to bring examples of your work to share with the group, or simply come as you are.
Then, on July 22 from 1-2:30 p.m., join Kelly Werts for the Annual Birthday Jam. Werts is a retired performer, recording artist and producer from Matfield Green. He loves playing traditional acoustic music with friends and neighbors, making occasional appearances around the area, and doing recording projects at his home studio. The event will feature Werts at the keyboard with special musical guests Diana Werts (accordion), Katherine Hamm (violin), and Carole Brown (bass). Werts welcomes volunteers from the audience to jam on well-known old-time tunes, and for those who don’t play an instrument, there will be singing as well, with song lyrics provided.
