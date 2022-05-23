Chase and Greenwood Counties were under a flood watch Monday morning, as more heavy rain is expected in the Emporia area.
“Widespread rainfall with amounts ranging from two to four inches are expected tonight through Tuesday evening,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Topeka said.
Chase and Greenwood Counties are on the northeast edge of the watch, which also includes the Wichita-Hutchinson area.
Emporia is expected to receive three to four inches by Wednesday. The heaviest rain is expected Monday night and Tuesday.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a trace of rain Saturday. It stands at 5.54 inches for May, or nearly two inches above normal.
A cold front bringing the rain is also keeping temperatures down. The Sunday morning low in Emporia was 42 degrees, making it the chilliest morning in more than three weeks. Cottonwood Falls dropped to 40.
After the rain moves away Wednesday, the early forecast for Memorial Day weekend shows sunshine with highs in the 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.