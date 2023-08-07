Prairie Talks will return on Saturday, Aug. 19, with two Flint Hills families set to share the stories of their unique heritage as part of the community discussion series at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green.
At 12:30 p.m., the Anderson Family will share their story. Matt and Julia Anderson, along with their son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Hanna, manage the family ranch outside of Alma. They run an award-winning cow-calf operation, annually raising roughly 500 head of Angus cattle from birth until the calves are one or two years old. They also offer birth to butcher beef, direct to consumer. They will share their Anderson family history of seven generations to farm and ranch in Wabaunsee County. It started in 1868 when Sven Anderson settled in Mill Creek Township to their present-day cattle operation.
Then, at 1:30 p.m., we will hear from the Patton/Johnson families. The Patton and Johnson families came to southern Chase County shortly after the Civil War. The Pattons settled west of Matfield Green in the Homestead community and the Johnsons settled east of Matfield Green in the Thurman community. Both families farmed the fertile soil along the creeks and ranched in the rich upland native tallgrass prairie pastures. Six generations later, a few Patton/Johnson ancestors still live and work in the Flint Hills. This Prairie Talk will focus on how farming and ranching were equally important to the economic survival of pioneer Flint Hills families. The symbiotic relationship between farming and ranching still exists in 2023.
There is no cost to attend these Prairie Talks, but donations are appreciated and will support future program events. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch and come out early to visit with friends. Picnic tables are provided, ice cold water and homemade cookies will be available. Reservations are requested but not required and will help ensure plenty of chairs are out. RSVP on the Facebook event page or to the Executive Director, Christie Reinhardt, christie@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
The mission of Pioneer Bluffs is to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills, and is a National Register Historic District. We are located on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
