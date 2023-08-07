Anderson cattle 2.jpg

Anderson Cattle

 Courtesy photo

Prairie Talks will return on Saturday, Aug. 19, with two Flint Hills families set to share the stories of their unique heritage as part of the community discussion series at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green.

At 12:30 p.m., the Anderson Family will share their story. Matt and Julia Anderson, along with their son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Hanna, manage the family ranch outside of Alma. They run an award-winning cow-calf operation, annually raising roughly 500 head of Angus cattle from birth until the calves are one or two years old. They also offer birth to butcher beef, direct to consumer. They will share their Anderson family history of seven generations to farm and ranch in Wabaunsee County. It started in 1868 when Sven Anderson settled in Mill Creek Township to their present-day cattle operation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.