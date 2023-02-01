Two young adults accused of stealing items from the old Cedar Point school now face five charges each.
Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen filed the charges Monday against Kathryn Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobson Eells, 23, of Topeka.
Four of the charges are the same: felony burglary, felony possession of an opiate, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Culbert also is charged with possession of a stimulant, while Eells is accused of possessing an hallucinogenic drug. In both cases, the drug is marijuana.
The Chase County Sheriff's Office had recommended seven charges against each suspect.
A complaint filed by Halvorsen says Culbert and Eells entered the abandoned school Saturday evening to steal a box of books that belongs to Cedar Point Township. It's not clear what sort of books are involved.
Culbert and Eells allegedly had methamphetamine when they were arrested.
Culbert and Eells were free Wednesday on $5,000 bond. Both await a first appearance in Chase County District Court Thursday, February 16.
