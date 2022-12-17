The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a new ambulance at its meeting Monday morning.
EMS Chief Scott Harris presented commissioners with a final quote on the new ambulance for $256,264.77. Harris estimates the ambulance will take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to be delivered.
“When we get it, they will come in and install our new cots, which is part of the price,” Harris explained.
In July, Chase County approved the purchase of two new self-loading cots, replacing the 14-year-old cots the county had been using, which Harris said were having problems with motors and hydraulics and needed to have wheels and brakes replaced.
Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk presented the commission with plans to replace three road graders that are aging out of their contracts. The county currently has six graders, three of which are reaching six or seven years of age. The options included trading in all three graders or the two with the most mileage for newer graders. According to Kirk, new graders run about $329,672 apiece.
Kirk said he would like to keep six operational graders, as he hopes recent wage adjustments will bring more employees to the road and bridge department in the future. Commissioners did not come to a decision at the meeting.
Commissioner Matt Miller gave an update on the county’s Sesquicentennial celebration.
“Going pretty well,” Miller said. “[We] have committees pretty well put together for some of the different events that are going on. Budget put together pretty well … it’s moving right along. Going to have a good celebration.”
The event is scheduled for Oct. 6-7, 2023.
In other business, commissioners signed a letter of support for the Chase County Old School Development District. President Lee Anne Coester said the letter would help the old school with its bid for a state-wide grant as it looks to begin converting part of the building into affordable one and two-bedroom apartments.
The commission also updated its calendar for the new year. Starting in 2023, all commission meetings will all begin at 9 a.m., except for evening meetings. Additionally, the commission added extra meetings in June and July during the budget process.
Transferred $250,000 in funds from the Road and Bridge fund to Road Machinery and Bridge Building fund and $100,000 from the General fund to the Multi-year Capital Improvement fund.
Approved a Cereal Malt Beverage license for the Cottonwood Falls Country Club.
Approved publishing a budget amendment for the Services for Elderly fund.
Approved paying $801.59 for boots for the local highway patrol team out of the crime prevention fund.
Created the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund.
